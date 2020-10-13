MIAMI – More than 7,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at Brussels Airport (BRU) since testing began on September 14, the airport announced today.

A mobile laboratory operated by Ecolog in partnership with Van Poucke-Eurofins (see video below) processes the test samples directly on site. People receive results on average after nine hours. The maximum waiting time is 24 hours, according to the airport.

Passengers can also take a rapid PCR test, which gives results within four hours. The service costs €135 (US$159) and is useful for passengers who have to present a negative test to travel to certain destinations.

Testing and Registering

The airport testing center is for passengers who have no Covid-19 symptoms. They must be able to book a testing slot online or register directly on-site. Passengers who test positive for the virus are asked to leave the airport. The airlines can also refuse to board those passengers on their flights, Brussels Airport said on their website.

People returning from a red zone or who have been in contact with an infected person and have an activation code can be tested free of charge. The cost of a standard test in other cases is €67 (US$79). People contacted under the tracing policy but who are not traveling can also be tested at the airport by presenting their activation code. They can request this online or on site.

Temperature checks for arriving passengers will be abolished on October 15, 2020. Passengers returning from a red zone must be tested five days after their return, the airport adds. However, the temperature check will still be required for departing passengers.

Those two years old and older can take a test. BHowever, due to a government decision, children under the age of six should not be tested.