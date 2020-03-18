Airways Magazine

Updated: 5.7 Earthquake Closes Salt Lake City Airport

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Connect Airways Enters Administration MIAMI – Holding company Connect Airways and subsidiary airlines have fallen into administration under Ernst & Young’s (EY) firm’s control. “Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Simon Edel and Lucy Winterborne of...
  • Loganair Reduces Capacity By 55%, Books 75% Fewer Flights MIAMI – Loganair (LM) announces a major cut of 55% in routes and labor reduction implications after bookings fall due to COVID-19’s impact. The Scottish airline had already reduced its...
  

Updated: 5.7 Earthquake Closes Salt Lake City Airport

Updated: 5.7 Earthquake Closes Salt Lake City Airport
March 18
14:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) closed its doors this Wednesday morning after a 5.7 earthquake hit Utah, Wyoming and Idaho at 9AM.

Update 1:10 p.m.: The airport has completed the security sweep and is preparing to allow passengers through at 1:15 p.m. The water line in Concourse D has been repaired and the remaining facilities have been found to be structurally safe. Flights will begin arriving and departing.

“Road to the airport has been closed. Please do not come out to the airport”, stated SLC via Twitter (@slcairport).

Since 1992, this is the strongest earthquake registered in Utah.

Because the epicenter area has been hit by more than a dozen aftershocks, the airport was evacuated, said airport officials, to ensure the safety of all passengers and employees. All aircraft about to take off were immediately grounded.

Following the magnitude of the event, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the evacuation of the SLC’s flight control tower while it also re-routed incoming flights to other airports, according to its statement via Twitter (@FAANews).

Also, the airport and the Salt Lake Temple were damaged, as reported by the Salt Lake Tribune. Other structures of the city were affected, too.

The Utah Department of Health is assessing the damage, but the coronavirus’ state hotline is currently down, informed Gov. Gary Herbert.

The airport’s terminals were built in 1960 and 1984, and constructions for a new terminal began in July 2014 as part of a US$1.8bn program to last trough 2023.

Currently, the airship serves as the fourth-largest hub for Delta Air Lines (DL) and the new terminal is set to be completed this 2020.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Salt Lake City
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0