LONDON – The airports in the Aena network ended the year as follows: 2.4% fewer passengers (76,064,322), 53.4% fewer aircraft movements (1,101,185), and 26.3% fewer tons of freight transported (787,848) than in 2019.

Out of the total number of passengers registered, 75,641,258 were commercial passengers with 33,754,971 on domestic flights, 60.6% less than in 2019, and 41,886,287 on international routes, down by 77.8%.

Traffic Numbers by Airport

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) had the highest number of passengers in the network at 17,112,389 travellers, which is a 72.3% decrease over 2019.

MAD was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), with 12,739,259 (-75.8%); Palma de Mallorca (PMI), with 6,108,486 (-79.4%); Málaga-Costa del Sol (AGP), with 5,161,636 (-74%).d

Gran Canaria (LPA), with 5,134,372 (-61.3%); Alicante-Elche (ALC), with 3,739,499 (-75.1%); Tenerife Sur (TFS), with 3,392,329 (-69.6%); and Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna (TFN), with 2,795,952 (-52.1%).

Airport Operation Stats

In terms of the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in 2020 was MAD with a total of 165,740 (-61.1%), followed by BCN with 122,638 (-64.4%); PMI with 76,851 (-64.6%); LPA with 67,282 (-46.8%); AGP with 59,668 (-58.8%); TFN with 46,100 (-38.8%); ALC with 37,153 (-63.4%); and Valencia (VLC) with 35,900 (-53.8%).

In terms of freight, 787,848 tonnes were transported in the entire Aena network in 2020, 26.3% less than in 2019 because much of the usual freight was shifted to commercial passenger airplanes.

Finally, the four airports with the highest freight traffic last year were MAD with a total of 401,133 tons (-28.4%); Zaragoza (ZAZ) with 143,600 tons (-21.4%); BCN with 114,263 tons (-35.4%); and Vitoria (VIT) with 64,334 tons (-0.2%).

