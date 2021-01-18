LONDON – Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG benefited from strongly developing business in the air freight sector during 2020, a year that has marked a turning point for global air traffic due to the COVID-​19 pandemic.

While passenger traffic almost came to a complete standstill around the world as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions, air cargo handling operations guaranteed the supply chains to provide goods for populations and industry.

As Europe’s fifth-​largest cargo airport, Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) played a crucial role in this process.

Terminal B external view. Photo: Leipzig Airport

Passenger vs Cargo Traffic Data

On one hand, the numbers of passengers passing through Dresden (DRS) and LEJ during 2020 totaled 918,340, 78.2% below the previous year’s figure. DRS registered 385,651 passengers, 75.9% fewer than in 2019. The number of passengers at LEJ fell to 532,690, a decline of 79.7%.

On the other hand, the volume of freight handled at LEJ increased by 11.7% to approximately 1,383,485 tonnes in 2020. This set a new record high. Growth was particularly significant during the Q4. Freight volumes increased by 35% to approximately 140,940 tonnes during December alone.

Cargo operations at LEJ. Photo: Leipzig Airport

Statement from Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG

Götz Ahmelmann, CEO of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG, said, “We can count ourselves lucky that we’re continuing to attract stable business to the whole corporate group, primarily through our air freight operations.”

“We’re expecting further growth in freight in 2021 and also a gradual recovery in passenger numbers, as soon as the travel restrictions are eased. DRS will benefit from this substantially, as it had already temporarily emerged from the crisis in good shape last spring.”

Featured image: Terminal external view. Photo: Liepzig Airport

