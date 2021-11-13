MIAMI – At a press announcement in Tokyo, Japan, ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZG) announced its much-anticipated debut long-haul route to Los Angeles.
The carrier will begin nonstop service between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 25, 2021. On international routes, ZG operates the highly efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, and will initially offer three flights each week to LAX.
ZIPAIR is a Japanese low-cost carrier based at NRT. The airline, which was created in 2018, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JL), from which it leases its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. With its fleet of Boeing 787-8 aircraft, ZG began service on June 3, 2020, initially as a freight airline.
ZIPAIR began passenger service on October 16, 2020, after launching as a cargo-only airline. The airline confirmed the specifics of its first route to the United States the following month, on November 20, 2020, with flights between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu commencing on December 19, 2020.
Flight Schedule: Tokyo (Narita) – Los Angeles
|Flight
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|Dates
|ZG 24
|NAR – 12:45 local time
|LAX – 7:40 local time
|Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday
|12/25/2021 – 3/26/2022
|ZG 23
|LAX – 9:40 local time
|NRT – 14:25 local time
|Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday
|12/25/2021 – 3/26/2022
From December 25 to the 30th, ZG24 arrives in Los Angeles at 7:30 am while ZG23 departs at 9:30 am ZG24 arrives in Los Angeles at 8:40 am on March 15, departing at 10:40 am on March 26.
As of November 2021, ZIPAIR operates to the following destinations:
|Country
|City
|Airport
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Narita International Airport
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Changi Airport
|South Korea
|Seoul
|Incheon International Airport
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|Suvarnabhumi Airport
|United States
|Honolulu
|Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles International Airport
|Begins 25 December 2021
Featured image: ZIPAIR Tokyo Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: ZIPAIR