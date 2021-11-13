MIAMI – At a press announcement in Tokyo, Japan, ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZG) announced its much-anticipated debut long-haul route to Los Angeles.

The carrier will begin nonstop service between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 25, 2021. On international routes, ZG operates the highly efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, and will initially offer three flights each week to LAX.

ZIPAIR is a Japanese low-cost carrier based at NRT. The airline, which was created in 2018, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JL), from which it leases its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. With its fleet of Boeing 787-8 aircraft, ZG began service on June 3, 2020, initially as a freight airline.

ZIPAIR began passenger service on October 16, 2020, after launching as a cargo-only airline. The airline confirmed the specifics of its first route to the United States the following month, on November 20, 2020, with flights between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu commencing on December 19, 2020.

Flight Schedule: Tokyo (Narita) – Los Angeles

Flight Departs Arrives Frequency Dates ZG 24 NAR – 12:45 local time LAX – 7:40 local time Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday 12/25/2021 – 3/26/2022 ZG 23 LAX – 9:40 local time NRT – 14:25 local time Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday 12/25/2021 – 3/26/2022 Flight schedule pending government approval

From December 25 to the 30th, ZG24 arrives in Los Angeles at 7:30 am while ZG23 departs at 9:30 am ZG24 arrives in Los Angeles at 8:40 am on March 15, departing at 10:40 am on March 26.

As of November 2021, ZIPAIR operates to the following destinations:

Country City Airport Japan Tokyo Narita International Airport Singapore Singapore Changi Airport South Korea Seoul Incheon International Airport Thailand Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport United States Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Los Angeles Los Angeles International Airport Begins 25 December 2021