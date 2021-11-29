MIAMI – Zambia Airways (ZN), the new Zambian carrier, is expected to operate its first flight on December 1. ZN is helped by Ethiopian Airlines (ET), which has a 45% stake in the new airline. The launch has already been delayed as it was previously expected to start flying in 2019.

The first flight will take place on December 1, 2021, from Lusaka (LUN) to Ndola (NLA). This first domestic route will be operated six times weekly, along woth another one, to Livingstone (LVI), five times a week.

Within the first quarter of 2022, ZN will launch two other routes to Mfuwe (MFU) and Solwezi (SLI), and also two regional destinations, to Johannesburg (JNB) and Harare (HRE).

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it was ready to launch the new Zambian national carrier. ZN is created by a joint venture with Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC). ET will have 45% of the stake, while IDC will have 55 percent. Those shareholders have given US$30m to establish the airline.

Fleet, Crew Information

The new airline will operate a fleet of three aircrafts, leased by ET. They will operate one Boeing 737-800 and two Bombardier Q400.

The Ethiopian Aviation Academy has already trained 25 Zambian cabin crew members.

This new airline follows two previous Zambian flag carriers. Another Zambia Airways operated from 1964 to 1967, and the next, Zambian Airways, flew from 1999 to 2009.