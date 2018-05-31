XiamenAir Takes Delivery Of Its 200th Boeing 737

MIAMI — XiamenAir took delivery over the weekend of a Boeing 737 MAX, becoming the 200th aircraft to join its fleet since it began operations back in 1984.

Xiamen Air also celebrated that it’s the sixth Chinese airline to receive Boeing’s newest version of the 737 family of aircraft.

The airline now operates a total of 150 Boeing 737s.

In 2013, XiamenAir took delivery of its 100th 737, demonstrating tremendous growth in just four years.

“Xiamen Airlines has achieved incredible success and Boeing is extremely proud to have been their partner from day one,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin McAllister.

Welcome to the #737MAX family @XiamenAirlines! We are honored to deliver Xiamen's 200th #Boeing jet and very first 737 MAX. News Release: https://t.co/7wQHR6adIg pic.twitter.com/XJfX2VJdL3 — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) May 23, 2018

McAllister established that the airline is confident about the benefits the 737 MAX will offer, such as improve fuel efficiency and passenger comfort and fly farther.

“The delivery of the first 737 MAX to Xiamen builds on a partnership that has spanned three decades and signals the beginning of an even brighter future together,” he added.

The new 737 MAX flew more than 8,300 miles, on three different flights, consisting of leaving the Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington to Honolulu, Hawaii (nearly six hours), followed by Guam (eight-hour and 20-minute service), before the aircraft final landing at Xiamen, China (five hours, approximately) on May 23.

XiamenAir commenced regional operations with the 737 MAX, two days after the arrival, from Xiamen to destinations such as Shanghai, Shenyang, and Jinan.

XiamenAir’s first Boeing 737 MAX flew over 8,300 miles to its new home in Xiamen, China. (Courtesy of GCmap.com)

According to Boeing, XiamenAir is the fastest-growing Chinese carrier after doubling its fleet in less than five years and reported to double it again too.

The delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 follows an order for additional 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, as well as two years later the airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the high-density Boeing 737 MAX 200 jet.

Che Shanglun, chairman of XiamenAir stated, “we plan to expand our fleet to 568 airplanes by 2035, and evolve into a competitive world-class airline serving the globe, doing our part in helping China build a human community with a shared destiny.”

Xiamen Airlines, which was established in 1984, and since then headquartered in Xiamen in southeastern China, began its operations with two leased Boeing 737s serving three cities.

The airline currently offers 400 routes across China, Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.