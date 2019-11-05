WOW Air to Relaunch as PLAY In 2020

MIAMI — A former WOW Air executive has announced that he plans to relaunch the Icelandic low-cost carrier as PLAY, in 2020.

During a press conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, Arnar Már Magnusson said that the re-branded airline plans to launch using Airbus A321s to kick-start its operations, later growing it to more A320s and A321s by spring 2020.

According to Magnusson, PLAY will operate flights from Iceland to Europe initially, before launching routes to North America.

PLAY plans to announce its first destinations within the next few weeks. At the press conference, Magnusson stated that the A321 is a good fit for the airline and that PLAY is still working to obtain an Air Operating Certificate, (AOC).

If PLAY is to become a successful airline over the next few years and become a viable competitor to Icelandair, the mistakes that led to WO Air’s demise must not be repeated. The two main mistakes were too ambitious growth plans and the acquisition of three Airbus A330-300s, which threw WOW Air’s operating costs through the roof.

Most of WOW Air’s former fleet have been swooped up by a number of airline’s including Air Canada Rouge, which has taken four A321ceos, to help limit the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.

It will be interesting to see where PLAY will acquire it’s initial A320 family aircraft from in the coming months, once it receives it’s AOC.