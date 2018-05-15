WOW Air to Launch New Flight from the U.S. to India Via Iceland

MIAMI — Low-cost carrier WOW air announced the launching of a new route from the U.S. to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, India via Iceland. The flights will be offered throughout nine major cities across the country, starting December 5, 2018.

A WOW welcome to India! 🌎 New Delhi is our newest destination 🌸🇮🇳 #wowair pic.twitter.com/f8Li0ZiQFs — WOW air (@wow_air) May 15, 2018

“I am thrilled to broaden WOW air’s offerings and bring low fare international flight service to India,” stated WOW Air’s Founder and CEO, Skúli Mogensen.

Through a statement, the purple airline shared its joy to continue its mission of enabling low fare travel to customers around the world, whether it’s for business or pleasure, and it keeps looking forward to expanding its global service network.

The new service to DEL will be available from the following U.S. airports: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

WOW air will use its brand new Airbus A330neo aircraft on the Delhi route, furnished with the new WOW premium seats, which features at least 37 inches of legroom.

Additionally, one-way fares begin as low as $199, while WOW premium seats commence at $699.