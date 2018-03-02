Airways Magazine

WOW air to Fly From JFK and EWR to Europe This Spring

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • #FlybackFriday — Aeroflot Comfort Class Trip Report and photos by Rohan Anand, from Airways Magazine, December 2017. Aeroflot is a Group 3 carrier for Delta SkyMiles. Most of Aeroflot’s Economy Class fares earn no more than 75%...
  • Pegasus Airlines Takes Delivery of New Airbus A320neo MIAMI — Turkish low-cost-carrier, Pegasus Airlines, welcomed the first of seven new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet, which features new generation and more environmentally friendly engines. The Airbus A320neo, under the...
  

WOW air to Fly From JFK and EWR to Europe This Spring

WOW air to Fly From JFK and EWR to Europe This Spring
March 02
10:00 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — WOW air, Icelandic Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier, will commence services out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from April 27, 2018, with 20 weekly flights from both airports. The routes will be made with its Airbus fleet.

“We are excited by the success of our Newark Liberty International Airport partnership and are looking forward to offering New Yorkers more flight options with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder, and CEO of WOW air.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: WOW air to Launch Service to Dallas-Fort Worth

Likewise, Mogensen recalled that the carrier’s goal is to make travel more affordable and to provide a “high-value” experience to passengers.

These new additions to JFK and EWR follow the seasonal nonstop service from Keflavik, Reykjavik to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), which starts in May 2018.

WOW air crew members outside the iconic purple WOW air aircraft.

PHOTO: WOW air.

WOW air Fares to JFK and EWR

Starting today, for a limited time, $99* tickets will be available from JFK and EWR to Reykjavik, Iceland non-stop.

Also, and $149* tickets from EWR to Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (SXF) and Paris (CDG) and from JFK to London (STN), Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS) are now on sale.

The reduced one-way fares will be offered for flights departing April through June 2018.

READ MORE: WOW Air Announces Major US Expansion

According to the purple airline, it flies one of the world’s youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of two years, featuring Airbus A320, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 models.

This year it will take delivery of four Airbus A330-900neo, and it’s expecting also four Airbus A321-200, and one Airbus A321neo.

As of Spring 2018, the airline connects 38 destinations across Europe and North America including DublinLondonParisBerlinCopenhagen, and Tel Aviv.

126
Tags
EuropeEWRJFKNew YorkSpringULCCUltra Low Cost CarrierWow Air

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.