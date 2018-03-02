WOW air to Fly From JFK and EWR to Europe This Spring

MIAMI — WOW air, Icelandic Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier, will commence services out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from April 27, 2018, with 20 weekly flights from both airports. The routes will be made with its Airbus fleet.

“We are excited by the success of our Newark Liberty International Airport partnership and are looking forward to offering New Yorkers more flight options with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder, and CEO of WOW air.

Likewise, Mogensen recalled that the carrier’s goal is to make travel more affordable and to provide a “high-value” experience to passengers.

These new additions to JFK and EWR follow the seasonal nonstop service from Keflavik, Reykjavik to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), which starts in May 2018.