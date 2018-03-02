WOW air to Fly From JFK and EWR to Europe This Spring
MIAMI — WOW air, Icelandic Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier, will commence services out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from April 27, 2018, with 20 weekly flights from both airports. The routes will be made with its Airbus fleet.
“We are excited by the success of our Newark Liberty International Airport partnership and are looking forward to offering New Yorkers more flight options with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder, and CEO of WOW air.
Likewise, Mogensen recalled that the carrier’s goal is to make travel more affordable and to provide a “high-value” experience to passengers.
These new additions to JFK and EWR follow the seasonal nonstop service from Keflavik, Reykjavik to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), which starts in May 2018.
WOW air Fares to JFK and EWR
Starting today, for a limited time, $99* tickets will be available from JFK and EWR to Reykjavik, Iceland non-stop.
Also, and $149* tickets from EWR to Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (SXF) and Paris (CDG) and from JFK to London (STN), Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS) are now on sale.
The reduced one-way fares will be offered for flights departing April through June 2018.
According to the purple airline, it flies one of the world’s youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of two years, featuring Airbus A320, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 models.
This year it will take delivery of four Airbus A330-900neo, and it’s expecting also four Airbus A321-200, and one Airbus A321neo.
As of Spring 2018, the airline connects 38 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Tel Aviv.
