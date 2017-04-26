WOW Air Takes Delivery Of Its First A320neo

MIAMI – WOW Air, the low-fare airline based in Iceland, has taken delivery of its first A320neo (TF-MAX • MSN 7560) on a lease from Air Lease Corporation. WOW Air is an all-Airbus operator with a dozen aircraft in its fleet to date.

The order, announced last year includes five A320 Family Aircraft. Of these, three A321neo will be delivered next year.

The arrival of this 180-seat aircraft comes on time to fuel the expansion of the airline in North America. Last month, WOW Air announced that it will start scheduled flights to Chicago, starting on July 13. The US Midwest city becomes the 10th North American destination and the 8th in the United States for the low-cost carrier.

Also, starting in May, the airline will increase its frequencies to Toronto and Montreal in Canada.

“The new delivery will strengthen the airline’s fleet and expand its network,” the airline said in a statement.

WOW Air is expected to take delivery of the seven additional jets over an 18-month period from mid-2017, including four A330-900s, leased from CIT Aerospace. The airline expects to incorporate the aircraft to its fleet on May 3, and it will be deployed on the carrier’s route network, which includes 29 international routes throughout Europe and North America.