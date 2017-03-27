WOW Air to Launch Chicago as its 10th North American Destination

MIAMI — WOW Air has announced today that it will start scheduled flights to Chicago, starting on July 13. The US Midwest city becomes the 10th North American destination and the 8th in the United States for the low-cost carrier.

The Icelandic carrier will serve the Windy City with four round-trip weekly flights – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – to its hub in Reykjavik. Connections will be available via Reykjavik to 23 European destinations.

The carrier will fly the route using its Airbus A321s.

The addition of Chicago to WOW air’s growing list of destinations is part of our ongoing strategy to deliver even greater flexibility and convenience to our passengers, with more connections from North America to Europe via our Iceland hub,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW Air.

“We’re excited to partner with O’Hare International Airport, the third busiest airport in the United States, to bring our promise of affordable transatlantic travel to the Midwest.” Morgensen said.

The announcement further emphasized WOW’s rapid expansion in the North American market. WOW’s other destinations in the United States are Boston, Baltimore/Washington, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco. Flights to Miami are to start next month, while flights to Pittsburgh will be launched in June.