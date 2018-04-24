Take a Peek at WOW Air’s First Airbus A330neo (+Photos)

MIAMI — Airbus announced via Twitter that WOW Air’s first A330neo aircraft finally rolled out from the Toulouse’s paint shop.

The brand new A330-900neo entered final assembly on April 11 at the airframer’s Toulouse headquarters. The aircraft will enter service at the end of the year.

You might recognise these colors! @wow_air's first #A330neo has rolled out from our paintshop in Toulouse. The Iceland-based airline has made the new fuel efficient A330neo its aircraft of choice to fly passengers further and in absolute comfort with the #AirspaceByAirbus cabin. pic.twitter.com/WgcxXuyMQz — Airbus (@Airbus) April 24, 2018

The Icelandic budget carrier leased four A330-900neos in March 2017 from CIT Aerospace, as part of its fleet expansion.

The planes are expected to be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and will seat up to 365 passengers in a single-class configuration, featuring the all-new Airspace concept by Airbus.

WOW Air has a tight relationship with the manufacturer. It is an all-Airbus operator, and was the launch customer of the A321neo.

It currently operates a fleet of 18 planes: two A320-200, one A320neo, 11 A321-200, one A321neo and three A330-300s.

Additionally, the airline has in order four A321-200, one A321neo and the four A330-900neos mentioned above.