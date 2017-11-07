WOW Announces London-New York Flights Starting April 2018

MIAMI – Low-cost carrier WOW Air, will start flying to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from London-Stansted (STN) on April 28, 2018.

The new STN-JFK daily flight will not be the first connection the carrier has to New York. The Icelandic airline launched last year flights to Newark from Ireland; frequency will be increased from May 29, 2018.

Skúli Mogensen, WOW air CEO, said, “Since launching our Newark route last year, we’ve seen increasing demand from our Irish passengers looking for more ways to travel to the East Coast. Our new route to JFK does just that.”

Currently, WOW offers flights from Dublin to ten destinations in North America: New York (Newark), Boston, Washington D.C., Montréal, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Chicago.

Additionally, earlier this year, the airline announced five new routes from Ireland to Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St Louis, Dallas, all set to begin in 2018.

“We are excited to offer more East Coast passengers access to high-value and low fares through our new partnership with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” Mogensen said in a statement.

“JFK joins our growing network of North American destinations and will give Irish passengers a new, convenient way to explore the sights and sounds of the Big Apple at an affordable cost.”

WOW Air will also offer flights from JFK to Paris, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen, and Berlin, via Reykjavik.