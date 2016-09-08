WOW Air Announces New Miami Route for 2017

MIAMI — WOW Air, Iceland’s own low cost carrier, is spreading its wings in the United States. On Thursday, September 8, the airline announced intentions to begin serving Miami International Airport (MIA), starting in April 2017.

The airline plans to connect Miami with Keflavik International Airport (KEF), its Iceland hub. The flight will operate three times per week, and will include connecting service via Iceland to WOW’s major European destinations including: London (LGW), Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (SXF), Frankfurt (FRA), Dublin (DUB) and Copenhagen (CPH).

Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW Air, credited the airline’s new route in part to successes in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets: “After receiving such a positive response after our San Francisco, and Los Angeles launches, it was only natural to expand our operations to Miami,” he said. “Not only does this launch give our Southeast American travelers an affordable opportunity to travel abroad, it gives our European travelers access to the beautiful tropical beaches and active nightlife of this great city.”

Officials in Miami expressed similar excitement to welcome the carrier and its low-cost brand into the market: “We proudly welcome WOW Air and their historic Reykjavík-Miami service,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González.

“Aside from being MIA’s first-ever service to Iceland, WOW’s launch into the Miami market will also mark our fourth Nordic country and 23rd route to Europe – the most in the 88-year history of our airport,” he said, speaking to the airline’s mission to grow its international traffic.

“As a rapidly growing hub to numerous destinations throughout Europe and beyond, Reykjavík also fits perfectly within our strategic plan to expand MIA’s route network to points across the globe. Congratulations to Wow Air on this exciting announcement, and for making Miami its first route to Florida and the Southeast U.S.” Gonz{alez said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez also shared the enthusiasm, trumpeting the benefits that “nonstop service to the beautiful, historic city of Reykjavík, as well as to all the connecting flights that city’s strategic location provides.” He congratulated WOW Air and Miami International Airport on the announcement.

The announcement signifies the airline’s continued expansion into the North American air travel market. Miami represents the sixth U.S. destination for WOW Air. It is also a hub for American Airlines, and handles a large share of the airline’s Latin American traffic flow.

WOW Air first landed in North America with its Baltimore/Washington (BWI) launch just a little over a year ago in April 2015. Besides Baltimore/Washington, WOW Air’s other current North American destinations are: Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Montreal-Trudeau (YUL), and Toronto-Pearson (YYZ).

WOW Air will also begin serving Newark (EWR) effective November 26, 2016, adding the NYC-metro area to its network.

WOW Air’s move should be celebrated by Miami-area locals, who will benefit from more and lower cost air travel options to both Iceland and Europe. The airline’s brand reputation still has room to grow domestically.

However, perhaps more fliers will be saying “wow” to WOW Air down in Florida in the near future.