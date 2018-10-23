WOW Air Announces New Flights To Vancouver

MIAMI — Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air announced new flights to Vancouver set to begin in June 2019 from its Reykjavik hub.

The flights will operate six times per week with the airline’s brand-new Airbus A321neo.

The flights are now on sale, with prices starting at $129.

WOW Air is a fairly new airline. The carrier was founded in 2011 by Icelandic Entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen. Seven years on, the airline operates an all-Airbus fleet, consisting of a mix of A320 and A330 family aircraft, with an average age of 2.5 years.

The airline’s founder and CEO, Skúli Mogensen, said, “We are delighted to expand our roster of destinations to include Canada’s west coast.”

“The new route in Vancouver is a testament to our commitment to pursue growth in North America, as well as connect more Canadian travelers to our growing list of overseas destinations.”

Craig Richmond, President, and CEO of Vancouver Airport eloquently added to Mogensen’s statement that “It’s right there in the name – WOW!”

“We are so excited to welcome this new, innovative airline partner to YVR and further connect B.C. proudly to the world with increased service to Iceland and beyond,” he said.

He then went onto discuss Vancouver Airport’s target passengers by 2020. “With the addition of WOW Airlines, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 29 million passengers by 2020 and will have 57 airlines servicing the YVR community.”

It’s great to see WOW Air continue to expand, even though they have just annocut 5 US routes.