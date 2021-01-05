MIAMI – Like every year, there are many planes of many airlines that take tourists and workers around the world. Lo and behold, Airlinesrating.com has released its list of the safest airlines for 2021.

The ratings site keeps tabs on 385 carriers from across the globe, measuring factors including the airlines’ crash and serious incident records, and age of their aircraft.

Qantas Boeing 747-436. Photo: Luca Flores/AW

Statement from Airline Ratings Editor-in-chief

Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings editor-in-chief, said, “The challenge this year was the number of airlines that were flying, although our Top 20 safest airlines have all continued to fly or had limited cessation of flights.”

“Over the past two years we have become aware that some airlines, which had passed bi-annual safety audits, were not on a day-to-day basis following the operational disciplines required by the auditors.”

“Accidents and incidents make up five of our seven star rating with audits accounting for one and Covid-19 compliance the final star for a maximum seven-star ranking. They are not taking anything for granted and our inquiry level has tripled over the past six months on a variety of safety issues, not just Covid-19.”

Qantas Boeing 787-9 Photo: Nick Sheeder/AW

Winning Streak

Qantas (QF) was a winner from 2014 to 2017. In 2018, according to the site, it was unclear who could take the top spot. But, once again, in 2019 and 2020, QF won again.

For 2021, the website has ranked each of the top 20 airlines in numerical order. QR takes the number two spot, while Air New Zealand (NZ), Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Emirates (EK) round out the top five.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing via Hotel Malpensa Airport (MXP) Photo: Andrea Ongaro

AirlineRatings.com’s Safest Airlines for 2021

Qantas Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Singapore Airlines Emirates EVA Air Etihad Airways Alaska Airlines Cathay Pacific Airways British Airways Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic Hawaiian Airlines Southwest Airlines Delta Air Lines American Airlines SAS Finnair Lufthansa KLM United Airlines

Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER Photo: Luca Flores/AW

AirlineRatings Safest Low Cost Airlines

Separately, the ratings site also spotlighted the safest low cost airlines, listing the top 10 in alphabetical order:

Air Arabia

Allegiant

EasyJet

Frontier

Jetstar Group

Jetblue

Ryanair

Vietjet

Westjet

Wizz Air

Additionally, the website has also produced a separate index of the top 20 COVID-compliant airlines, listed in alphabetical order:

Air Baltic

Air New Zealand

Alaska Airlines

All Nippon Airways

AirAsia

British Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Delta Air Lines

Emirates

Etihad Airways

Eva Air

Japan Airlines

Jetblue

KLM

Korean Airlines

Lufthansa

Singapore Airlines

Southwest

Qatar Airways

Westjet

Featured image: Qantas Boeing 787-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

