First-Ever Codeshare Agreement Between ULCCs: Frontier, Volaris

MIAMI — The ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs), Frontier and Volaris, announced a groundbreaking codeshare agreement to offer their customers better options for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to Frontier, this is the first-ever codeshare agreement between uniquely branded ULCCs. “This agreement will allow us to expand upon our mission to deliver low fares and enable more people to fly,” said Barry Biffle, President, and CEO of Frontier Airlines.

Biffle said this agreement was made thinking on customers that are “forced to pay high fares to fly” between the U.S. and Mexico. He also added, “this agreement will provide lower fares to a vast majority of the U.S. and Mexico population.”

“As the leading ultra-low-cost carrier in Mexico, Volaris is an ideal partner with which to align, and we look forward to working together to deliver low fares to millions of people,” Biffle concluded.

The codeshare routes will be available for purchase this Spring, subject to regulatory approval by authorities in the United States and Mexico.

Additionally, by the codeshare agreement, Frontier will place and sell tickets with its code (F9) on Volaris operated flights and Volaris will place its code (Y4) on Frontier operated flights.

“At Volaris we are thrilled to join Frontier Airlines as one of the first ULCC carriers to enter a codeshare agreement. We estimate that our partnership will add around 20 new destinations to our network and 80 new routes between both Mexico and the United States,” said Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Volaris.

Beltranena also added that both carriers are aiming ” to unite families and friends on both sides of the border.” Flights will be available in Spring 2018, on Frontier’s website, mobile app and its call center, as well as on Volaris’ website and mobile app.

Both carriers belong to Indigo Partners and fly an all-Airbus A320 family fleet. Frontier operates a fleet of 78 planes with 199 additional on order, and Volaris operates a fleet of 71 with 128 additional airliners on order.

Frontier Airlines has flights to more than 80 destinations in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico; as well as Volaris that serves Mexico, the United States, and Central America with more than 327 daily flight.