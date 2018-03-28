World’s First Boeing 787-10 Arrives in Singapore

“The 787-10 is designed with the latest in technological innovations and SIA is proud to be the launch customer for this newest and largest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner family,” said Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong, who travelled on the delivery flight from North Charleston.

With the unveiling of our new regional cabin products, today’s milestones represent Singapore Airlines’ commitment and dedication to providing our customers with a premium travel experience like no other.”

These aircraft will be used on flights up to eight hours and will put them into operation on routes to Perth and Osaka starting from May 2018.

Before these services commence, the aircraft will be operated on services to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for training purposes.

Another first for the carrier and Boeing is that the Singapore Air Group will be the first to operate all three variants of the 787.

This accounts for carriers like Scoot managing the 787-8 and -9 aircraft type as well as Singapore Airlines operating the -10.

Regarding comparisons for the three variants, each is different in their respect. For example, the 787-8 can carry 242 passengers and travel up to 7,355 miles at a time.

The 787-9 can carry 290 passengers and travel up to 7,635 miles whereas the -10 compromises on more passenger capacity for less distance featuring a range of 6,430 miles and can carry up to 330 passengers at a time.

For Singapore Airlines, in particular, the 787-10 will enable them to reach up to 80% of the world’s populations nonstop from Singapore.