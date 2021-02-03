MIAMI – World2Fly, a new startup airline headquartered in Spain, has applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for permission to commence flights to the United States.

World2Fly seeks a foreign air carrier permit from the US DOT and the authority to operate scheduled and charter flights from any Member State of the European Union to the United States. The airline asserts that a swift approval will allow World2Fly to offer increased and competitive travel options for customers traveling between the EU and US.

This new Spanish airline has not inaugurated operations yet. In World2Fly’s US DOT application, they anticipate receiving their Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the AESA around March 1, 2021.

World2Fly joins a series of foreign airlines recently applying to begin US flights, including SpiceJet (SG), Starlux Airlines (JX), Windrose Airlines (7W), Jordan Aviation (R5), the new Aer Lingus UK (EI), and more.

Photo: World2Fly

World2Fly’s Aircraft of Choice

World2Fly plans to operate the Airbus A350 as a commitment to sustainability. However, the airline recently confirmed the acquisition of an Airbus A330-300 registered as EC-LXR. This aircraft is already painted in World2Fly’s livery and is expected to be the airline’s launch aircraft for operations.



According to Planespotters, EC-LXR operated for a number of carriers in its 11-year history:

Iberworld

PAL Airlines Chile

Orbest Orizonia Airlines

XL Airways France

Garuda Indonesia

Air Europa

Photo: World2Fly

Springtime Launch

According to its website, World2Fly tentatively expects to begin flying in Spring 2021 to destinations such as Havana (HAV), Punta Cana (PUJ), and Cancun (CUN). While the exact routes are unknown, World2Fly says on Facebook, “flights will take off from Madrid and Lisbon airports to take you to discover the best of Caribbean.”

World2Fly now joins a growing list of airlines launching operations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, such as South Africa’s LIFT Airline (GE) and Norway’s Flyr. While starting a new airline during a historical downturn of air travel may seem unorthodox, these new airlines are taking advantage of weakened airlines and the ability to acquire aircraft at a discounted price.

Featured Image: World2Fly Airbus A330-343 EC-LXR. Photo: Paul Quinn – @quinnpaulquinn

