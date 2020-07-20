Airways Magazine

Southwest Airlines Staff Agree on Leaves

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • AirAsia Philippines Sales Up 30% in June MIAMI – AirAsia Philippines (ZZ) has reported a 30% increase in seat sales compared to May, selling a record-breaking 41,000 seats in a single day after a significant period of...
  • Southwest Airlines Staff Agree on Leaves MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) CEO, Gary Kelly announced today that 28% of WN workers agreed to take temporary or permanent leaves according to different modalities. Following a plan to...
  

Southwest Airlines Staff Agree on Leaves

Southwest Airlines Staff Agree on Leaves
July 20
15:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) CEO, Gary Kelly announced today that 28% of WN workers agreed to take temporary or permanent leaves according to different modalities.

Following a plan to save its cashflow, WN had already announced that it would offer said leaves for its staff.

However, last week, Kelly stated that furloughs and layoffs were still on the way if passenger demand did not have a significant jump.

Today, the CEO felt “incredibly grateful” for those employees who shook hands on different agreements. He was also grateful for not parting ways with them via involuntary leaves.

The agreements mean that 4,400 employees will leave the company and 12,500 will continue there under the extension of an “emergency time off.”

Southwest announced new Employee-designed uniforms in 2017.

Trying to Avoid Any Extra Debt

Regarding its payroll prolongation, the carrier will soon decide on the number of granted leaves based on its operational needs, according to Bloomberg.

Having filed for a CARES Act government loan, WN will have access to US$2bn in funds. however, Kelly says that the airline is doing all it can to preserve cash, so it can avoid relying on the loan prior to September 30.

Carrier celebrates Disney•Pixar’s All-New Adventure in High-Flying Style. PHOTO: Southwest Airlines.

Airline Actions Rely on Passengers Demand

According to Bloomberg, the company has received about US$3.2bn from U.S. taxpayers to help cover payroll costs, which is one of the grasp of CARES Act.

By now, the airline has set a social distancing policy by limiting seat selection during purchase. In addition, it expects to keep the policy that way throughout September in light of health and safety concerns.

While today’s announcement is a blow of fresh air for WN, passenger revenue is a variable that could change carrier’s plans on saving cash, seat selection, and access to government loans beyond the payroll situation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Southwest Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0