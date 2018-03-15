WizzAir to Add 70 New Flights Around Europe

MIAMI — Throughout the next 17 weeks, Wizz Air intends to offer 70 new flights and several new destinations across Europe, allocating 21 aircraft in 11 airports, including the UK, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, and Georgia.

Owain Jones, Wizz Air COO said: “Today we are starting the greatest expansion phase to date in WIZZ’s history. More and more customers choose to fly with Wizz Air every year, enjoying the connectivity of Wizz Air’s extensive route network of more than 600 routes to 145 destinations across 44 countries.”

Celebrate with us and follow #WIZZAroundEurope and get 20% OFF* all flights booked on 13 March. Don’t wait and plan your travel with us now! ✈ See *conditions and book at https://t.co/AeMNWOJWFF pic.twitter.com/NDT87WMYZH — wizzair.com (@wizzair) March 13, 2018

READ MORE: Wizz Air to Launch Three New Routes from London Luton

Jones commented that this network development will add to the opportunities for travel available to the carrier’s customers which “will boost the business links and economies of the communities we serve.”

In addition, four brand new destinations, featuring Athens, Tallinn, Kharkiv, and Vienna, will be introduced by mid-July, along with the inauguration of a new Western European hub in the Austrian capital.

This new hub at Vienna International Airport will have three Airbus A320/A321 based, which will operate a total of 17 new routes from the Austrian capital starting with Gdansk, Tuzla, and Varna from April; with Bari, Malta, Rome, Valencia and Tel Aviv from June; and with Billund, Bergen, Dortmund, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Nis, Ohrid, Tenerife, and Thessaloniki from November.

The company plans to invest over $2 billion in this network expansion, which will also support 700 extra weekly departures.

Furthermore, Budapest will be the starting point for WizzAir’s 2018 expansion, with the arrival of additional 11 Airbus A320s Wizz Air to be delivered in the Hungarian capital.

Wizz Air has carried more than 5.56 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 11% compared to the previous period.

As of today, the airline owned by Indigo Partners serves 42 countries and manages an all-Airbus fleet of 91 aircraft: 66 A320-200 and 25 A321-200. It also has remaining orders for 282 Airbus airliners: 8 A320-200, 72 A320neo, 18 A321-200 and 184 A321neo.