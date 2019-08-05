Wizzair Boosts Edinburgh With Four New Destinations

MIAMI — Low-cost carrier, Wizzair, will launch four new flights from Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, in December 2019. The carrier will fly to Gdansk, Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest.

According to the carrier, the Bucharest route will operate two times per week, whereas Budapest and Gdansk will run three times per week. The Warsaw link will operate four times per week, launching on December 18th.

Services to Budapest and Gdansk will air on December 19th, whereas Bucharest is scheduled for December 21st.

PHOTO: Edinburgh Airport.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, admitted being “delighted to be welcoming Wizz Air to Edinburgh and adding a new carrier at Scotland’s busiest airport.”

“We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighboring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians, and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us,” Dewar said.

Wizzair already operates flights to Budapest from Glasgow, as well as to Katowice in Poland.

Wizzair currently flies from 25 bases in Europe to 147 destinations in 44 different countries across Europe and Asia.

The low-cost carrier operated all these new routes from Glasgow Airport a few years ago, before significantly cutting back its operations at that airport.

WizzAir A321 Delivery

Before Glasgow, Wizzair used to operate from Prestwick Airport, which was where the airline launched its Scottish operations.

Dewar noted that “tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland’s economy and it’s important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has.”

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizzair UK, also noted that his team is “delighted to announce even more opportunities for our Scottish customers to experience Wizz Air’s low-fares on new routes connecting Edinburgh with some of Central and Eastern Europe’s most dynamic cities, flying onboard one of Europe’s youngest, most efficient aircraft fleets.”

“Offering unique cultural, architectural, gastronomic and nightlife experiences, our customers traveling to Budapest, Bucharest, Gdańsk, and Warsaw will also enjoy fantastic value-for-money – making pounds stretch further. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our ultra-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon,” he said.

Each route will be operated by Wizzair’s all-Airbus fleet of A320s and A321s. The carrier currently has a fleet of 117 aircraft. Between Wizzair and its subsidiary, Wizzair UK, this includes 72 A320ceos, 40 A321ceos, and 5 A321neos, with an average age of 4.9 years.

The carrier also has over 250 Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order, for delivery of the next 8 to 10 years, including 20 of the recently launched Airbus A321XLR.