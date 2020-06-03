WizzAir Abu-Dhabi To Be Bigger Than Initially Planned

MIAMI – On June 3, 2020, WizzAir (W6) CEO József Váradi announced that subsidiary Abu-Dhabi’s (3L) original development plan will now see the addition of three more aircraft, bringing W6’s 3L fleet to a total of six.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will have the aircraft maiden flights from October. Destinations expected to be covered include Europe, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also updating its previous plan, 3L will now start selling tickets from June updating, sequentially updating destinations according to the rise in market demand.

During the update of the business plan, the W6 CEO told Reuters:

“We are looking at a larger scale start versus what we originally contemplated, despite the challenge of COVID-19, Wizz saw opportunities emerging.”

The last time we heard expansion news from W6, it launched four new flights from Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, in December 2019. The carrier also commenced flights to Gdansk, Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest.