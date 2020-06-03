Airways Magazine

WizzAir Abu-Dhabi To Be Bigger Than Initially Planned

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

WizzAir Abu-Dhabi To Be Bigger Than Initially Planned

WizzAir Abu-Dhabi To Be Bigger Than Initially Planned
June 03
13:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – On June 3, 2020, WizzAir (W6) CEO József Váradi announced that subsidiary Abu-Dhabi’s (3L) original development plan will now see the addition of three more aircraft, bringing W6’s 3L fleet to a total of six.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will have the aircraft maiden flights from October. Destinations expected to be covered include Europe, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also updating its previous plan, 3L will now start selling tickets from June updating, sequentially updating destinations according to the rise in market demand. 

During the update of the business plan, the W6 CEO told Reuters:

“We are looking at a larger scale start versus what we originally contemplated, despite the challenge of COVID-19, Wizz saw opportunities emerging.”

The last time we heard expansion news from W6, it launched four new flights from Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, in December 2019. The carrier also commenced flights to Gdansk, Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Abu Dhabiwizzair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0