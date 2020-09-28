MIAMI – Wizz Air (W6) has announced two new routes from Birmingham (BHX) to cities in Romania, starting in October.

The Birmingham to Iași route will launch on October 23, with the Birmingham-Caiova route starting the next day. Iași is a cultural hub and was once known as the ‘city of one hundred churches’. Craiova is a historic university town that is home to a large number of museums. Both new routes will operate twice weekly.

The last time we heard from the airline, W6 and the Hungarian Air Force announced the start of a common training program, celebrating the agreement with a flyover above Budapest Airport (BUD).

Photo: Marco Macca

Europe’s Greenest and Fastest-growing Airline

These new routes come as part of Wizz Airs’ growth strategy in the UK. Wizz Air now offers 10 low-fare routes connecting the West Midlands to some of Europe’s most vibrant destinations. The flights have launched just in time for city breaks over the October half-term holidays.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK released a statement saying, “We are delighted to be adding even more low-fare connections to our network from Birmingham Airport, providing our customers in the West Midlands with new opportunities to explore truly unique destinations. Iași and Craiova offer many cultural and architectural delights, as cities steeped in history.”

“With our industry-leading health and safety measures, WIZZ is getting the UK flying again and delivering on our promise of providing affordable travel for all. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new to enjoy our excellent service on board our young and green Airbus aircraft very soon.”

Wizz Air is on track to be ‘Europe’s greenest airline’. The airlines’ CO2 emissions were among the lowest of European airlines in the 12 months to April 2020 (57.2 gr/km/passenger). W6 recently started to include emissions figures into its monthly statistics, helping passengers to make environmentally responsible choices.

WizzAir A321-231 registration HA-LXZ on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Enhanced Health and Safety Measures

Wizz Air has increased heath and safety measures to get passengers to start flying again. The airline stated it will disinfect its aircraft overnight with an industry-leading cleaning process.

To reduce social contact, online check-in and self-service bag-drops will be encouraged. Wider boarding barriers and self-scanning boarding passes will also help to maintain social distancing. Face masks will be compulsory for all passengers and contactless payments for will be encouraged on board.

Given the current uncertainty around flying restrictions, Wizz Air is encouraging passengers to add WIZZ Flex to their booking. This allows passengers to cancel flights up to three hours before departure, and make changes to travel dates and routes fee-free.