MIAMI – Wizz Air (W6), mired in controversy over unions while attempting to inaugurate Norwegian operations, now alleges “bullying” in violation of international law. In the meantime, the carrier launches a Gibraltar (GIB) service.

The allegations, originally made to the newspaper Klassekampen, refer to multiple boycott campaigns, including one by the trade union movement, against the prospect of W6 flying domestically in Norway.

The low cost airline further added that the “attempt to use boycott and bullying tactics to force employees to organize is an obvious violation of their rights.”

Wizz Air Airbus A320 at CLJ as seen from a Tarom Boeing 737-800 Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

A Controversial Entry and a Gibraltar Landing

Wizz Air is a controversial entry for the Norwegian market considering their opposition to trade unions, establishments with a strong history in Norway.

The trade union movement opposing W6 refers to the carrier’s seeming disregard for the ILO convention, guaranteeing freedom of association, and is thus working with the Red Party and the Labor Party of Norway against W6.

The airline has responded, in the same correspondence with Klassekampen, acknowledging “that the European Court of Human Rights has stated that the same principles protect employees’ right not to join organizations.”

The airline meanwhile has begun a twice weekly service to GIB from London Luton Airport (LTN) on Mondays and Fridays.

While the outcome of the attempted entry by W6 into the Norwegian market is unclear, the controversy around it is lucidly clear but at least one can now enjoy the Rock of Gibraltar.

Featured image: Wizzz Air

