Wizz Air to Upgrade Tel Aviv-London Flights

Wizz Air to Upgrade Tel Aviv-London Flights

Wizz Air to Upgrade Tel Aviv-London Flights
November 20
18:02 2017
MIAMI — The Hungarian low-cost carrier, Wizz Air, recently announced that its Tel Aviv – London route—currently served with four flights a week—will upgrade to a daily flight.

These flights are set to begin on March 25, 2018, and will be operated by the carrier’s new Airbus A320. The four aircraft are planned to be received by June 2018.

Additionally, Wizz Air as an Indigo Partner, has an order for 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos as part of the 430 A320neo deal the partnership made during the Dubai Air Show last week.

READ MORE: Dubai Air Show: Airbus Secures Record-Breaking $50 billion A320neo Deal with Indigo Partners

The airline is the second largest carrier at London-Luton Airport and reported they are expanding its destinations to increase direct flights from London in 2018, with more than 6.9 million seats in 46 routes throughout 20 countries.

According to Wizz Air, they’ve carried more than 5.5 million passengers in London in 2017 –11% more than 2016– raising its capacity at Luton by 15% a year.

Wizz Air has 22 routes between Israel and nine countries in Europe.

