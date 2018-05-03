The Birth Of Wizz Air UK: First Takeoff Today

MIAMI — Wizz Air UK, a subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings Plc., was granted an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) by the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority.

This is a great surprise. In July 2017, easyJet established a Vienna-based division to keep operating flights across the European Union amid any Brexit fallout. However, they were not the only ones concerned about possible disruption of operations. Many of the airlines based in the UK, like Ryanair, took action over these.

The airline is headquartered at London-Luton Airport (LTN) and starts operations today, May 3, operating its first flight between LTN and Bucharest.

Congratulations to @wizzair on the launch of their UK subsidiary, based right here at #LondonLutonAirport! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ihvPtaVMXt — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) May 3, 2018

Wizz Air UK invested US$860 million to operate eight Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft by the end of 2018, as well as it has plans of creating 300 new direct jobs related with management, pilots and cabin crew.

According to the airline group, with the addition of Wizz Air UK, they will have almost have 9 million seats departing from the UK in 2018, representing a 14% of growth year on year.

Wizz Air is now the 8th largest airline group operating in the UK, with flights to 74 destinations in 23 countries from 9 UK airports, including eight new routes for 2018 from London Luton to Larnaca, Tirana, Tallinn, Bratislava, Lviv, Athens, Keflavik, and Bari.

#WIZZNews: Our first flight under the newly licensed WIZZ UK is taking off today from London Luton to Bucharest. Read more at: https://t.co/RBFiDNx5mw pic.twitter.com/r0yrkCBoEl — wizzair.com (@wizzair) May 3, 2018

The airline’s CEO, József Váradi, said that “today marks the start of a new era in air travel in the United Kingdom, as we celebrate Wizz Air UK’s first flight following the grant of its UK operating license.”

“While Wizz Air UK is a key part of our Brexit contingency plan, it is also the first genuine ultra-low-cost carrier licensed in the UK and is the natural next step in the development of our UK business, putting us in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities that may arise in what remains Europe’s largest travel market,” he added.

According to Váradi, Wizz Air has been committed to the UK since its 2004’s inaugural flight to Luton, and that today, it has become the eight largest airline operating in the UK.