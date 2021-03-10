MIAMI – Wizz Air UK (W9) has flown the first Airbus A321neo family aircraft from London Luton Airport (LTN) to Poznan for the first time today. The type is the first A321neo with a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine in the UK.

According to a W9 press release, the A321neo aircraft, which will be based at LTN, will have maximum fuel efficiency, according to the airline, with a 20% fuel cost savings and a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

The releas also notes that Pratt and Whitey’s GTF engine has been shown to minimize fuel burn by 16% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 50% by using cutting-edge technologies.

Wizz Air HA-LVB Airbus A321Neo. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Comments from Wizz Air UK

Wizz Air UK’s managing director, Owain Jones, said, “Today marks another major landmark for Wizz Air UK. We already operate one of the youngest fleets in Europe, but the arrival and inaugural flight of our first Airbus A321neo aircraft, the first Pratt and Whitney GTF-powered A321neo in the country, represents a significant step forward not only for our growth in the UK market but enhancing the sustainability of our operations.

“Flying the very latest aircraft technology has always been a cornerstone of Wizz’s business, with the benefits of lower fuel consumption and lower noise delivering benefits for our customers and the environment.”

Jones also said that that W9 will have four new A321neos in its fleet by the time restrictions are lifted.

Wizz’s commitment to maintaining one of the lowest carbon emission rates in the European aviation industry is bolstered by the introduction of this aircraft, according to the company.

Wizz Air UK expects to add three more A321neo aircraft to its fleet in 2021, making it the youngest of any major airline in Europe. These deliveries would aid the airline’s expansion strategy in the UK market, allowing it to “create even more productive and sustainable operations.”

Wizz Air UK’s new A321neo at London Luton Airport. Photo: Wizz Air UK

Comments from London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport chief commercial officer, Jonathan Rayner, stated, “The inaugural flight of this new, quieter aircraft and the decision to base more Airbus neo aircraft at LLA is great news for our passengers and our local communities.”

“We’re working hard supporting all our airlines to make sure we continue to see the roll-out of quieter, more efficient aircraft, which will play a vital role in the delivery of the airport’s sustainable growth plan.”

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LVC Airbus A321-271neo. Photo: Lorenzo Giacoboo/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.