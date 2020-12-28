LONDON – Wizz Air UK (W9) announced the addition of six new low-fare European holiday routes to its network to be launched in Spring 2021.

These new routes provide connections between the airline’s Doncaster Sheffield (DSA), Gatwick (LGW) and London Luton (LTN) bases and sunshine destinations in Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain and Greece.

WizzAir A321-231 registration HA-LXZ on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New Seasonal Routes

The company’s new holiday routes include four summer-only routes from DSA.

In April, W9 will launch twice-weekly flights to the Turkish holiday hotspot of Dalaman (DLM) and the Spanish island of Mallorca (PMI), and in May will launch twice-weekly flights to Bourgas (BOJ) on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast and to the Greek island of Crete.

With the addition of these new destinations, W9 will operate a total of 25 routes from DSA, where the airline officially opened a base in October.

In London, W9 will launch a year-round service from LGW to Malaga on Spain, with flights operating from the south London hub to the port city four times a week from April 2.

On the same day, W9 will launch flights from LTN to DLM, operating twice a week throughout the summer season. The inaugural flight from LTN to DLM will be the first flight to Turkey operated by W9 since 2016.

WizzAir Airbus A320-232 reg. HA-LWZ on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Wizz Air UK

Owain Jones, Managing Director of W9, said, “Although few people are able to travel at the moment, we’re looking ahead to brighter times, with today’s announcement further proof of our commitment to providing the UK with affordable, direct flights to exciting destinations.”

“With the launch of 58 new W9 routes this year alone, we continue to bring ever-better connectivity to the UK. In summer 2020, our customers loved our many brand new holiday routes and we’re now giving them an even greater choice of favourite sunny holiday spots for summer 2021.”

Jones also said, “If you’re dreaming of a trip abroad, book ahead now to take advantage of W6’s ultra-low fares and we recommend adding W6 Flex to all bookings for ultimate peace of mind should plans change.”

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back on-board to experience the great service of Europe’s greenest airline group.”

Featured image: Wizz Air Airbus A320-232 reg. HA-LSC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

