MIAMI – Continuing with its announcements for summer destinations, Wizz Air (W6) has published its schedule for new flights from Poland, Romania, Austria, and Lithuania to the Greek islands.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-200 HA-LVC – Photo : Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

New Summer Destinations in Greece

According to the airline’s website, the program kicks off on June 11 with services from Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) to Mykonos (JMK) on days one and seven followed by CLJ to Zakynthos (ZTH) and Vilnius (VNO) to Santorini (JTR) on June 12, respectively on days two and six and days three and six.

The W6 flight program continues with flights taking off on June 13 with Iasi (IAS) to JTR on days three and seven, Warsaw (WAW) to ZTH on days three and seven, WAW to Chania (CHQ) on days five and seven, and WAW to Rhodos (RHO) on days four and seven.

Wizz Air Airbus A320-200 HA-LWR – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

Counting on Travel Recovery

The Greek islands are prized destinations for vacation travel and W6 is counting on the tourism recovery from the present crisis and a strong rebound in demand by travelers, eager to board an aircraft and recover freedom to unhindered travel.

Featured image: Marco Macca/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.