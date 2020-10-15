MIAMI – In an apparent reversal of position Wizz Air (W6), the low-cost airline has announced its willingness to comply with Norwegian law, specifically with regards to allowing its employees to organize.

In a press release, the airline’s HR director Johan Eidhagen said “We fully respect the Norwegian working life model and will, of course, comply with the Norwegian regulations.” The release comes days after Wizz Air CEO József Váradi had delivered statements saying Wizz Air “an airline without unions”.



Since the statement from Váradi, the carrier has come under fire from many angles, including senior members of the Norwegian government for its anti-union position. On Wednesday, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) said she would not “fly with an airline [Wizz Air] who refuse their workers to unionize.

Citing the current laws, Solberg pointed out that it was illegal to deny the right to unionize in Norway. CEO József Váradi was quick to respond at the time stating if anyone wants to “boycott us then I do not care about it.”

A Rought Start to a New Approach

W6 announced back on October 6th that it was entering the Norwegian Domestic Market. Initial plans are for two aircraft to be stationed at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL).

The base will support flights to Bergen, Tromso, and Trondheim, multiple times daily, Schedules are to start November 5th, and the airline has made it clear it is ready to adjust and increase its presence in the country should demand to continue to grow.