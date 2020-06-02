VIDEO: Wizz Air Restarts Belgrade Operations

LONDON – European Low-Cost carrier Wizz (W6) Air has re-opened its base in Belgrade and began to operate some of the most popular routes from its base.

The announcement came on Monday, confirming that after three months of reduced service schedules following the COVID-19 pandemic, W6 would begin the process of starting operations again.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at W6, said, “We are pleased to resume flights from Belgrade to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel. The health and wellbeing of passengers and crew have always been Wizz Air’s number one priority.”

The carrier confirmed some of the routes that will begin operations to from Belgrade:

Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

Hanover

Memmingen/Munich West

Dortmund

Malmo

Stockholm Skavsta

Gothenburg Landvetter

Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg

Eindhoven

London Luton

As part of the new rules being placed on travel, W6 has also released a video that it is advising all passengers to watch prior to travel.

The video outlines what will become for the foreseeable future the “new normal” where passengers are able to utilize all of the technological advancements from Self Check-in, self bag drop, and contactless payments.

Wizz Air relases video explaining new travel rules

Michalopoulos added, “In order to ensure the most sanitary conditions possible, we have implemented additional hygiene measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board.”

“We encourage passengers to watch our an explanatory video on how to stay safe when traveling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures.”

In addition to the safety measure the carrier explains in the video, it is believed that just like other low-cost carriers such as EasyJet (U2), W6 will also enforce a no-middle-seat booking rule to ensure that social distancing measures are maintained to their best ability during flight.

While we are happy to see airlines begin operations again, it is clear that the way we fly will change for the foreseeable future.

Face masks and gloves will become a requirement on all flights around the world as aviation begins to recover from what has been one of the most life-changing experiences to have ever happened.