Wizz Air Receives 100th A320 Family Aircraft

June 04
17:39 2018
LONDON – Wizz Air has today announced a milestone. The airline has received its 100th Airbus A320 family aircraft, an A321ceo (HA-LTD), at Budapest Airport.

“Wizz Air started to operate its first Airbus aircraft 14 years ago,” said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

“Today Wizz Air has become a true success story, and we are proud to have played a major role in this journey.”

József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air stated that when he started Wizz Air in 2004, “we knew that the airline would change people’s lives, making flying affordable for more people than ever before.”

Váradi said that the airline’s absolute focus on “achieving the lowest possible operating cost and, so, provide the lowest fares to market have seen Wizz Air become a 100 aircraft airline just 14 years after our first flight.”

To celebrate aircraft number 100, the carrier has had a special livery painted onto it.

WizzAir A321 Delivery

The A321ceo is powered by two IAE engines and carries up to 230 people, and will be placed onto Wizz’s extensive regional and international network that currently operates to 141 destinations across 44 different countries.

The plane has between 30-32 inch seat pitch as well as a width of 18 inches in a 3-3 configuration.

“Even more impressive growth now lies ahead, as we look forward to the delivery of the game-changing Airbus A320neo family technology in early 2019,” continued the CEO.

Aircraft number 100 isn’t the limit for Wizz, however. The carrier is due to receive 268 additional A320 family aircraft over the next few years, highlighting its expansive growth plans for most of Europe and beyond using A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

