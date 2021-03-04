LONDON – Wizz Air (W6), Europe’s fastest expanding low-cost carrier, announced today it will open its 42nd European base at Palermo Airport (PMO). This will be W6’s fourth Italian base.

Beginning in June 2021, the airline will base two Airbus A321s at PMO. It will also launch seven new routes from Palermo and four national routes to Milan Malpensa, Bologna, Brindisi, and Pisa.

Wizz’s Airbus A320-232 outbounding from Naples Airport. Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

New A321 Routes from PMO

Following the company’s continued expansion and high passenger demand, the two PMO-based A321s will begin service in June 2021 to the following ten cities: Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (Euroairport), Bologna, London Luton, Milan Malpensa, Pisa, Turin, Treviso, Verona, Brindisi, and Cagliari, totaling over 1,000,000 additional seats for sale from Italy in 2021.

Wizz’s Airbus A321-271Neo slowing down in Bergamo Airport (BGY). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from Wizz Air

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air said, “After 17 years of successful operations in Italy, I am delighted to announce our fourth base Italian in Palermo. Today’s announcement is the basis of our commitment to develop our presence in Italy and to offer more affordable travel opportunities while maintaining the highest standards of health protocols and

safety.”

Our state-of-the-art aircraft and advanced security measures will ensure the best possible hygienic conditions for travelers. Wizz Air operates the youngest and most economically fleet efficient with the lowest environmental footprint in Europe. The expansion of Wizz Air will not only offer opportunities cheaper travel, but it will also contribute to the recovery of local economies and in particular the recovery of the tourism industry.”

Wizz Air at Palermo Airport. Photo; Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from Gesap, Palermo Mayor

Natale Chieppa, general manager of Gesap, the company that manages PMO, formerly Punta Raisi Airport, declared: “In such a difficult moment for the sector and for everyone, the decision of Wizzair confirms the interest of large companies in Sicily and appears as a sign of encouragement for the whole tourism supply chain.”

“In the last few months, we have worked intensely on this project despite various difficulties related to the pandemic. We greet this event with great satisfaction and thank those who worked on the project.”

Giovanni Scalia, CEO of Gesap, commented, “Wizz Air has great potential that will support, in the coming years, the Palermo airport in the growth of international air traffic, a fundamental lever for the development of tourism and the local economy. All this goes hand in hand with the program of infrastructural investments, never interrupted, which aim to create a more modern terminal,

with new functional spaces for passengers and new services.”

Leoluca Orlando, mayor of Palermo said, “Despite the heavy restrictions linked to the continuous Gesap’s commitment to supporting the attractiveness of the Palermo area, which will be able to form again, in future, an extraordinary contribution to the development of the whole of western Sicily.”

Featured image: Wizz Air at Palermo Airport. Photo; Alberto Cucini/Airways

