Wizz Air Opens New Routes In Europe

LONDON – Low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced the opening of new routes from Cyprus, Germany, and Ukraine. The announcement comes as a new era of sanitized travel begins at W6.

To start, the airline announced a new route from Dortmund to Mykonos in Greece. The new route brings to travelers more options for exciting holidays.

Wizz Air first Airbus A321-271N HA-LVA spotted in Hamburg airport. Photo: Dirk Grothe

New Route from Dortmund

Located in the center of the Cyclades island group, Mykonos is one of the most popular Greek islands for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and vibrant nightlife.

The island is unique thanks to its minimal Cycladic architecture, picturesque beaches and legendary clubs. Together with the new route to Mykonos, W6 offers now 49 routes to 25 countries from Dortmund.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271N landing in Milano Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP).

Photo: Nicholas Moneta

New Route from Larnaca

The airline has also announced a new route from Larnaca to Bergen in Norway.

The new route brings more exciting travel opportunities for affordable travel from Larnaca, as well as continues to further stimulate Cyprus’ tourism and hospitality industries.

Bergen, a UNESCO World Heritage City, is the second-largest city in Norway and the Gateway to the Fjords. Together with the newest route to Bergen, W6 offers now 38 routes to 22 countries from Larnaca.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271N in Hamburg. Photo: Airbus

New routes from Ukraine

Wizz Air has also announced 14 new routes to/from Ukraine. With the new services, W6 is bringing back Italian routes to its Ukrainian network and offering passengers safe and comfortable travel.

The routes include Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Verona, Catania and Bologna from Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia.

By opening new Ukrainian routes, W6 further underlines its commitment to the Ukrainian market and offers Ukrainian customers and the country’s visitors truly affordable air travel services to Italy after five years.

The airline started flying to Ukraine in 2008, and since then it has carried over 11m passengers to/from Ukraine. W6’s operations in the country will provide low-fare and high-quality travel opportunities.

In all, today’s announcements bring Italian destinations closer to Ukrainian passengers, offering in total 77 routes to 15 countries from five Ukrainian airports.

Wizz Air Airbus A320-232 HA-LYW clearence for Pushback in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

Statement from W6 Chief Commercial Officer

George Michalopoulos, W6 Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The announcement of new routes from Cyprus, Germany, and Ukraine further underlines our long-term commitment to that market.”

“We are pleased to bring back Italian routes to our Ukrainian network and to offer Ukrainian passengers long-awaited flights to exciting destinations of Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Verona, Catania, and Bologna.”

“Thanks to our health and safety measures, discovering the world together with W6 is both comfortable and safe. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming passengers on board of our young and modern fleet.”

Wizz Air Airbus A321-232 taking off.

Expansions after Expansions

Michalopoulos added, “Just one month after announcing the new W6 base in Dortmund, we are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network by adding the new exciting route to Mykonos in Greece, starting from 9 August 2020.”

“We believe that this route represents another step forward in the expansion of our network, while more travelers can enjoy W6’s attractive fares paired with outstanding service on board. We welcome all eager travelers on board one of Europe’s youngest and most reliable fleets.”

Michalopoulos commented also on the new route opening in Cyprus: saying, “We are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network in Larnaca by adding a new exciting route to Bergen in Norway, starting from 9 August 2020.”

Wizz Air Airbus A320-232 reg. LZ-WZA taking off. Photo: Wizz Air

Health and Hygiene Measures

As sanitation is a big deal for all airlines now, W6 recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and Crew.

As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both Cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Passengers without masks are not allowed to board but can always purchase new masks offered with a Sanitizing Kit (1 small bottle of sanitizing gel, 2 pairs of gloves, 2 masks, 6 sanitizing pads).

The company’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following W6’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.

Photo: Wizz Air

Physical Distancing at All Times

The onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

Featured image: Wizz Air Airbus A321-271N ready for take-off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation