LONDON – Wizz Air (W6) announced today its 36th base in Catania. The airline will base two Airbus A321 aircraft at Catania airport (CTA) in October 2020.

Along with the establishment of the new base and complementing the already operated 15 routes, W6 announced five new services to Rome Fiumicino, Bologna, Venice, Memmingen and London Luton from Catania and a new route from Milan Malpensa to Bari starting from October 2020.

The company started flying to Catania in 2009, and since then has carried over 1.5 million passengers to/from the Sicilian city. The establishment of W6’s newest, 36th base in Catania will generate more economic growth to the region and create jobs in associated industries. The two Airbus A321 aircraft will support the operations of totaling 20 destinations from Catania in 2020.

WizzAir A321-231 registration HA-LXZ on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

The new route from Milan Malpensa, UK routes expanded

Soon after setting up its base in Milan Malpensa (MXP) and adding several domestic routes to its Italian network, W6 today announced a new route connecting Milano with Bari. The MXP – Catania route’s frequency will be raised from double daily to triple daily.

The company has also announced the launch of two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) to Chisinau (Moldova) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania) and one new route from London Luton to Catania (Italy).

From 22 October, W6 will offer flights twice a week to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, to Cluj-Napoca and to Catania. Today’s announcement means that W6 now offers 11 routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, connecting the North West with some of the most vibrant cities in Europe, while Luton’s offer is at its all-time high with 71 routes.

These new routes follow W6’s recent expansion in the UK, as the airline announced new bases at Gatwick Airport and Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with new routes to Athens, Naples, Lanzarote and Malta from Gatwick and to Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Lublin, Kosice, Faro, Suceava, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Lisbon and Eindhoven from Doncaster Sheffield.

Wizz Air’s A321neo HA-LVB rocking out of London Luton Airport. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Statement from Wizz Air

George Michalopoulos, CCO of W6, said, “I am delighted to announce our 36th base in CTA, enabling the launch of five new routes bringing our total to 20 routes from Catania. Exactly one week after we announced our first Italian domestic routes from Milan Malpensa to Catania and Palermo.”

Michalopoulos also said, “We’re excited to celebrate the establishment of our base in Catania with 2 Airbus A321, bringing ultra-low fares on domestic destinations and European cities as well as supporting the local economy and creating new jobs at this critical time.”

Photo: Wizz Air

Further Statements

Owain Jones, Managing Director of W6 UK, said, “We are delighted to be introducing new low-fare connections to Liverpool John Lennon and London Luton, to provide our loyal customers the opportunity to explore three vibrant cities, whether it’s wine tasting in Chisinau, museum hopping in Cluj-Napoca or a romantic dinner in Catania.”

Jones also said, “As W6 leads the way with its enhanced health and hygiene measures, our customers across the UK continue to say “YES” to flying, as we bring more much-needed connectivity and help the economy get back in the air. The W6 team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our young and green fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.”