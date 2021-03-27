LONDON – Tomorrow, Wizz Air (W6) will be opening its new base at the Bari International Airport (BRI), which was announced last year. This marks the airline’s fourth base opening in Italy.

The new base allows passengers to connect from Bari to 17 new destinations and represents an excellent opportunity to plan a getaway to the sea.

In addition to celebrating the opening of the new base, W6 will inaugurate service between Bari and Bologna, followed by the Bari and Verona starting from March 29.

Wizz Air HA-LVB Airbus A321Neo. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Statement from Wizz Air Chief Commercial Officer

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air, said, “The opening of the Wizz Air base at Bari airport underlines our commitment to Italy and the strength of the Wizz Air business model, as we continue to expand our presence during this difficult period for the sector.”

He continued, “The creation of the Bari base underlines the importance of the Italian market for our operations. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and excellent route network will contribute to the growth of the Italian tourism sector and its economy”.

Wizz Air HA-LWL Airbus A320-232. Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Statement from the President of Aeroporti di Puglia



Tiziano Onesti, President of Aeroporti di Puglia, said, “The launch of the new Wizz Air base makes the diversification strategy of our offer concrete thanks to the increase in the number of air carriers, especially international ones, which allows us to consolidate connectivity with the target territories.

He also said, “From an industrial and touristic point of view, we are satisfied with the decision of Wizz Air to make such a significant investment in Puglia, the effects of which will have a positive impact on our economy and on our social and cultural system.”

Featured Image: Wizz’s Airbus A321neo touching down in Malpensa Airport with a smoke. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

