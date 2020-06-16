Airways Magazine

Wizz Air Opens New Base in Bacău

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Wizz Air Opens New Base in Bacău

Wizz Air Opens New Base in Bacău
June 16
17:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced that it will open a new base in Romania at the end of October. The airline has two Airbus A320 in Bacău, serving 12 new routes in six countries. Bacău is the 7th base of W6 in Romania.

Newly created routes

The newly created routes touch six countries, including Germany with Memmingen (FMM) in Bavaria, Denmark with Billund (BLL), United Kingdom with Liverpool (LPL) and London Luton (LTN), Belgium with Brussels Charleroi (CRL) and Cyprus with Larnaca (LCA).

Italy is the country with the most routes from the base of Bacău; in fact, it counts six routes, including Rome (FCO), Milan (BGY), Venice-Treviso (TSF), Turin (TRN), Bologna (BLQ) and Catania (CTA).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East. 

It has the largest fleet of any Hungarian airline, although it is not the flag carrier, and currently serves 44 countries. As of 2018, the airline has its largest base at Budapest Airport with over 60 destinations. In 2019 the airline transported 39.8m passengers.

The carrier is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its network and provides low-cost air transport. W6 is committed to achieving the lowest cost base in the Central and Eastern European region and airport choice has a crucial impact.

This is why the airline flies to a mix of primary, secondary, and regional airports, providing friendly and fast customer service at low costs, which are reflected in WIZZ fares. Additionally, the carrier is in constant negotiations to establish a network of operations at more airports.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Airbus A320BelgiumCyprusDenmarkGermanyHungaryItalyLow Cost AirlineLow Cost CarrierLow FaresLow-CostUnited Kingdomwizzair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since i was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0