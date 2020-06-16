Wizz Air Opens New Base in Bacău

LONDON – Low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced that it will open a new base in Romania at the end of October. The airline has two Airbus A320 in Bacău, serving 12 new routes in six countries. Bacău is the 7th base of W6 in Romania.

Newly created routes

The newly created routes touch six countries, including Germany with Memmingen (FMM) in Bavaria, Denmark with Billund (BLL), United Kingdom with Liverpool (LPL) and London Luton (LTN), Belgium with Brussels Charleroi (CRL) and Cyprus with Larnaca (LCA).

Italy is the country with the most routes from the base of Bacău; in fact, it counts six routes, including Rome (FCO), Milan (BGY), Venice-Treviso (TSF), Turin (TRN), Bologna (BLQ) and Catania (CTA).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

It has the largest fleet of any Hungarian airline, although it is not the flag carrier, and currently serves 44 countries. As of 2018, the airline has its largest base at Budapest Airport with over 60 destinations. In 2019 the airline transported 39.8m passengers.

The carrier is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its network and provides low-cost air transport. W6 is committed to achieving the lowest cost base in the Central and Eastern European region and airport choice has a crucial impact.

This is why the airline flies to a mix of primary, secondary, and regional airports, providing friendly and fast customer service at low costs, which are reflected in WIZZ fares. Additionally, the carrier is in constant negotiations to establish a network of operations at more airports.