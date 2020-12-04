LONDON – Wizz Air (W6) announces that it has expanded its domestic and international charter flight service in the markets it currently serves.

The service is available for corporate travel, incentive travel, multi-stop tours and repatriation flights and includes a fully customizable service.

According to the airline, the company’s charter service offers maximum flexibility for organizations wishing to transport groups of up to 239 passengers, with the peace of mind of being able to choose the service, route and time that best suits their needs.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271N ready for take off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

George Michalopoulos, CCO of W6 said, “We are thrilled to further develop our charter flight service, offering organizations a fully customizable, efficient and flexible travel experience.”

“During this busy year, we have nimbly adapted our operations to support repatriation efforts. We are now expanding this service by supporting larger groups, from sports teams and orchestras to businesses and government agencies.”

“Our friendly and highly qualified crew is looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard our modern and ultra-efficient aircraft to experience W6’s excellent service.”

Featured image: Wizz Air Airbus A321 aircraft. Photo: Alan Wilson.

