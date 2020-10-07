MIAMI – Global aircraft leasing firm CDB Aviation has confirmed a deal with low-cost carrier Wizz Air (W6) for six Airbus A321neo aircraft. CDB Aviation supplied the aircraft as a part of a sale and leaseback transaction.

Wizz Air expects to receive four of the aircraft in Q4 2021, with the remaining two planned to be delivered in Q2 2022. This latest order is on top of a recent agreement for four A321neo, which brings the total number of aircraft financed by CDB to ten.

Wizz Air is the largest Airbus customer of the A321neo variant, with 184 ordered to date. W6 operates the aircraft’s highest seating capacity with a total of 239 seats in a single class configuration.

The new generation aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and features the industry’s widest single-aisle cabin, whilst offering operators maximum flexibility, fuel efficiency and low operating costs.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271N ready for take off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

“Smooth and Seamless Relationship”

This latest deal is a bold move for W6 to make in such a difficult time for the aviation industry and points to a robust relationship with CDB Aviation. Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation’s Head of Europe, the Middle East & Africa stated, “we are very pleased that the Wizz Air team has again elected to turn to our platform for the financing of these additional aircraft in the sale and leaseback channel,”

He went on to say that “Wizz Air attributed the selection of CDB Aviation for this repeat transaction in these challenging times facing the airline and the broader industry to “our team’s ability to expediently meet the need for financings with the utmost reliability and the speed of execution.”

András Sebők, W6 Chief Supply Chain Officer further highlighted the positive relationship between the two companies, saying, “We are confident that the cooperation between the two companies will continue to be a great success thanks to the smooth and seamless relationship with CDB Aviation.”

On his part, Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer, points out that the number of aircraft W6 has ordered is “evidence of the robust capabilities of our evolved leasing platform and our highly competitive position among global lessors to rapidly meet airlines’ changing needs.”