LONDON – Wizz Air (W6) has today inaugurated operations out of its new base at London Gatwick (LGW). To mark the opening of the base, the first two flights bound for Athens (ATH) and Naples (NAP) departed LGW.

Gatwick is now the third base in the UK for W6 after London Luton (LTN) and Doncaster Sheffield (DSA). On a capacity front, this means that up to 490,000 tickets are on sale across nine routes in the South London area.

As announced in previous articles, the airline has based one Airbus A321 aircraft at the new hub, creating over 30 direct jobs in the area.

Gatwick Important For Wizz Air

Commenting on the news was Owain Jones, the Managing Director for Wizz Air in the UK who stated how important this was to the airline. “Today marks an important milestone for Wizz Air in the UK, as we paint south London’s skies pink with our Gatwick based aircraft’s inaugural flight.”

“This opening is further evidence of our commitment to the UK market, as we create local jobs and deliver on our promise of providing affordable, direct flights to exciting destinations.”

“Now more passengers in the south can take advantage of our low fare connections and excellent onboard service, reassured by WIZZ’s industry-leading enhanced health and hygiene measures. We’re making sure nothing stands in the way of passengers taking a last-minute trip away before the end of the year. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green, and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”

Stewart Wingate, the CEO at Gatwick Airport stated that is exciting for the future of the airport as well as W6. “The launch of Wizz Air’s new routes and base at Gatwick is very exciting for the airline’s future at the airport.”

“We know that hundreds of thousands of passengers have already made the most of Wizz’s great prices over the last several years and the four new routes offer passengers across London and the South East even greater choice when planning holidays in the future.”

Gatwick Flight Information

Services to Athens (ATH) will run on a four times per week basis on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting from today with NAP flights operating the same rotations.

The other two flights are to Malta (MLA) on a thrice-weekly basis operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as Lanzarote (ACE) operating the same from tommorow.

The Airbus A321 on the W6 fleet can hold 230 seats per flight, meaning that on a weekly basis, it can handle nearly 6,500 passengers per week based on current maths. This, however, may be lower due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Positive News for Gatwick

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LGW has been hit considerably hard over the last seven months. It all started out with Virgin Atlantic (VS) announcing it would withdraw from the airport amid financial turmoil.

At one point, British Airways (BA) sources suggested that the airline would not return to LGW, which put around 4,300 jobs at risk. However, the airline later returned to the airport in July, before cutting services around four days ago.

On top of this, Norwegian (DY) has also proposed base changes at the airport as well, especially with the airline having to be potentially bailed out by the Norwegian Government.

Such uncertainty has resulted in the airport having to sever around 600 jobs as it tries to cope with the continued negative effects of the pandemic.

Overall, this route launch by W6 will aim to put Gatwick back in an upwards trajectory, which is something that all airports around the UK and the globe are trying to do in order to come out of this in a better situation.

