MIAMI – Wizz Air (W6) and the Hungarian Air Force on Thursday announced the start of a common training program. The two parties celebrated the agreement with a flyover above Budapest Airport (BUD).

Wizz Air will provide training for the Air Force’s A319 Crew, both Pilots and Cabin Crew, in the airline’s Budapest training facility. The facility has two Airbus A320 CAE 7000XR simulators for Pilots. In addition, it has a cabin evacuations simulator and a V9000 Commander fire-fighting equipment.

In exchange, W6 will be able to use Kecskemét Air Base (LHKE) for diversions. This means that W6 planes which cannot land at BUD or Debrecen Airport (DEB) have a better alternative.

Previously, they had to divert to Vienna (VIE) or Bratislava (BTS). This meant logistics difficulties, as it is hard to get to Budapest from these airports, especially in the night. They are also abroad, which is a difficulty in these times.

One of the Hungarian Air Force’s (HUAF) A319s, 604 about to land at Kecskemét Air Base (LHKE). Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Comments from Wizz Air CEO, Major General

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said that he is proud to offer the airline’s capacities to the Military. He praised the agreement, as he considers using LHKE a huge advantage. He explained that this new opportunity saves fuel, and boosts W6’s green and effective operations. Thus, W6 can also raise passenger satisfaction in disruptions not caused by the airline.

Major general Nándor Killián said that the agreement is both a financial and professional advantage. He praised W6’s outstanding professionalism, modern infrastructure, and 16 years of experience.

HA-LVB, Wizz Air’s A321neo rocking out of London Luton Airport. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Not the First Time

The two parties have previously worked together. W6 used Pápa Air Base (LHPA) for touch-and-go training previously. Further, the airline in rare cases assisted HUAF with maintenance.

Currently, the Hungarian Government and W6 are negotiating over the operation of a used Airbus A330-200F. As Airways previously reported, the Government ordered an A332F from Qatar Airways (QR).

Featured image by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu