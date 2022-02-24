DALLAS – Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) is increasing its presence in Luton (LTN), UK. Over the next two months, W6 will be hiring cabin and flight crew —no prior experience required.

Starting today and running through late April, the carrier will host a series of events in Luton to give aspiring cabin staff the opportunity to learn more about the airline and apply for cabin crew roles on the spot. W6 will welcome applications from experienced crew members as well as individuals who have never worked on an aircraft before.

Wizz Air pilots and cabin crew. Photo: Wizz Air

Cabin crew Applications

Ten recruitment events will be held in Luton in February, March, and April. Candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9 am, with an up-to-date resume. Candidates who have dreamed of a career in the aviation industry can apply online here.

DATE LOCATION 24 February 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 2 March 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 10 March 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 15 March 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 21 March 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 7 April 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 12 April 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 19 April 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF 26 April 2022 Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton, LU2 9LF

WIZZ AIR HA-LYF AIRBUS A320-232(WL). Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Pilot Applications

Wizz Air is also on the lookout for new pilots who will be able to fly the airline’s Airbus A320 and A321 planes. Experienced captains and first officers, as well as those with no prior flying experience, are encouraged to apply. Candidates can apply online if they are interested.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LTA Airbus A321. Photo: Roland Rimoczi/Airways