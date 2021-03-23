LONDON – Wizz Air (W6) announces today four new domestic routes to Olbia (OLB), and its 6th airplane based in Malpensa airport (MXP).

On its part, the new seasonal aircraft based in Olbia will make it possible to connect 4 Italian cities, which are: Milan Malpensa, Bologna, Verona, and Treviso.

Wizz’s Airbus A320-232 outbounding from Naples Airport. Photo: Marco Macca

Flight Frequency

Below, you will find the flight frequencies for the 4 new national routes:

OLBIA-MALPENSA : from 29 April 2021, Thursday and Sunday; from 2 June, 2 flights per day

: from 29 April 2021, Thursday and Sunday; from 2 June, 2 flights per day OLBIA-BOLOGNA : from 13 May 2021, Thursday and Sunday; from 2 June daily

: from 13 May 2021, Thursday and Sunday; from 2 June daily OLBIA-VERONA : from 2 June daily

: from 2 June daily OLBIA-TREVISO: from 2 June, Monday Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Wizz Air HA-LVB Airbus A321Neo. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Statement from Wizz Air CCO

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air said, “Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to Italy and Sardinia in particular by demonstrating clearly the strength of Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost business model, as we continue to expand our presence even during this difficult period for the sector.

Michalopoulos added that the announcement of 4 new domestic routes to Olbia underline “the importance of the Italian market for ours operations. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and excellent route network they will contribute to the growth of the Italian tourism sector and its economy.”

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

