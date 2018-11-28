Airways Magazine

Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base With $120 Million Investment

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base With $120 Million Investment

Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base With $120 Million Investment
November 28
16:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – European low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced a $120 million investment into the expansion of its base in Bucharest. The carrier will be basing one additional Airbus A321 aircraft in the Romanian capital, as well as launching two all-new routes.

This means that through the additional Airbus A321 being added, Bucharest will have 11 of Wizz Air’s aircraft based there, offering a total capacity of 4.3 million seats for the 2019 season. 

The first new service will be to Memmingen, Germany, which will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from April 2 next year.

The second will be Castellón in Spain, which will operate two times per week on Wednesdays and Sundays from April 3 next year. 

Commenting on the expansion was Johan Eidhagen, Wizz Air’s CMO who labeled this as “yet another milestone in Bucharest.” Eidhagen noted about how the $120 investment will create 42 additional jobs with the carrier as well as this strategy resulting in a strong “commitment to Romania”. 

The new aircraft will allow for frequency updates on six of Wizz Air’s routes from Bucharest. The frequency changes are as follows:

DestinationCurrent FrequencyAmended Frequency
Dortmund, Germany7x weekly10x weekly
London-Luton, UK26x weekly28x weekly
Doncaster-Sheffield, UK3x weekly5x weekly
Bologna, Italy5x weekly7x weekly
Treviso, Italy5x weekly7x weekly
Eindhoven, Netherlands4x weekly5x weekly

This now means that going into the 2019 season, Wizz Air will have up to 141 routes from Romania from its 10 airports within 30 countries. 

The first ten months of 2018 saw the carrier carry more than seven million passengers on its low fare routes to and from Romania, which is a 13% increase year-over-year. 

Over 5,000 jobs are provided by Wizz Air in this country, making them a significant market leader. Bucharest operations have been in place for the last six years and have managed to grow the presence in Romania to a significant point for tourism and business alike.

It will be interesting to see how well these new routes will do as well as whether we will see anymore frequency upgrades for the Summer season overall. 

Comments
102
Tags
BucharestWizz Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0