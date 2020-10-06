Updated 15:55 zulu

LONDON – Wizz Air (W6) has already flown a number of routes to Norway for the last 14 years. The Hungarian low-cost airline, which is one of Europe’s largest airlines, is now announcing that it will fly domestically in Norway. But unions say a resounding no. Norwegian Air (DY) responds with dropping prices on Bergen, Trondheim, and Tromsø down to 209 NOK on the launch day, November 5th. SAS (SK) responded at 14:29 Zulu with dropping prices from 619 NOK to 479 NOK and now 308 NOK on launch day.

Update: SAS has dropped its price from 479 NOK to 308 NOK. Flights were at first 619 NOK but has now gone down more than 300 NOK from the starting point this afternoon

Wizz Air sells out the NOK 199 flights, tickets are now at NOK 219.

Wizz Air started with a 199 NOK flight offer but has now raised to 219

Norwegian dropped prices from well above 400 NOK down to 209 NOK

SAS went all the way from 619 NOK down to 308 NOK

The company will now establish a base with two aircraft at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL). From there, it will fly routes to Bergen four times a day, to Tromsø four times a day, and to Trondheim twice a day. The planes will start flying from November 5. The airline claims it will be the third-largest company in the Oslo/Torp market.

“Norway has been a cozy duopoly between SAS and Norwegian. We want to break it up and we will offer a clear alternative to travelers in Norway. A more efficient, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative,” says Wizz Air co-founder and CEO József Váradi

At a video press conference on Tuesday, he announced that the low-price giant is now occupying the Norwegian domestic market. With that, he promises low prices and a very modern aircraft fleet.

Photo: Wizz Air

Ready to Step up If Needed

Even though W6 is only starting with two aircraft stationed in Norway, the company is ready to step up quickly if it turns out that the interest is there.

-We think simple. if we get the results we want from the market then we step up and do more. Otherwise, we would rather tighten up, says the Wizz manager. He adds that he believes the company has a great advantage with its cost level above the competition.

The Wizz Air CEO rejects that it is relevant to enter into collective agreements with trade unions if he is to have employees in Norway:

Saying No to Unions

When asked if the base at OSL will be manned by Norwegians, and if it will be with Norwegian wages the CEO says, “In the beginning, I probably imagine that we use existing resources in the group, said Váradi, and continued about the salary level.”

The Wizz Air manager also states that he does not exploit any employees, but flatly rejects that it is relevant to enter into collective agreements with trade unions if he is to have employees in Norway: “No, that’s not the plan. We are an airline without unions,” Váradi says to E24

He points out that Wizz Air is “very market-driven” and that the company will also create shareholder value. “And it is nonsense if someone thinks that we do not pay competitive salaries. Then you will not be able to get pilots and employees to fly for us. I think we have a happier organization than many other companies that have agreements with unions,” the Wizz Air manager continues.

“We are very excited about the Norwegian market. We are not the largest, but we have a significant footprint. We announce the news today to confirm our strategic interest,” said Váradi.