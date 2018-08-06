Wizz Air Announces Europe Network Expansion

MIAMI — Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has unveiled today a further expansion of its flight network across Europe with 11 new routes, which will take place in late October 2018.

Sorina Ratz, Acting Head of Corporate Communications at Wizz Air shared:

“Today we are announcing 11 new routes that will start at the end of October and will add to already more than 600 routes available to our customers.” “We will continue to further expand our network footprint and provide truly affordable prices, as well as stimulate the local economy of the communities we serve.” “This year we are introducing over 125 new connections supporting tourism industries and boosting business links between the countries.”

#happeningnow: starting from October 2018 we will fly you to 11 exciting, new routes! Will you join us? Read more about the new routes: https://t.co/Rj1Zuxi8Bz pic.twitter.com/7bSgLNVS4v — wizzair.com (@wizzair) August 6, 2018

Including today’s announcement, WIZZ is also planning to add over 125 new routes by the end of this year, and more than 700 additional weekly flights on existing services across its network, which already covers over 140 destinations across 44 countries.

Wizz Air New Routes Schedule

Route Operating Days Launch Fares From* Vienna – Warsaw Daily October 28, 2018 19.99 EUR / 89 PLN Gdansk – Kharkiv Wednesday, Sunday October 28, 2018 9.99 EUR / 39 PLN / 299 UAH Wroclaw – Kharkiv Wednesday, Sunday October 28, 2018 9.99 EUR / 39 PLN / 299 UAH Lviv – Vilnius Monday, Friday October 29, 2018 14.99 EUR / UAH 459 Lviv – Bratislava Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday October 30, 2018 14.99 EUR / UAH 459 Pristina – Mulhouse Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday November 20, 2018 19.99 EUR Pristina – Munich Memmingen Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday October 30, 2018 19.99 EUR Pristina – Dortmund Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday December 15, 2018 19.99 EUR Tirana – Dortmund Tuesday, Saturday (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday in winter peak) October 30, 2018 19.99 EUR Budapest – Doncaster/Sheffield Monday, Wednesday, Friday October 29, 2018 16.99 EUR /6090 HUF /17.99 GBP Craiova – Charleroi Tuesday, Saturday December 15, 2018 14.99 EUR / 69 RON

* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

Although Wizz Air is not the Hungarian flag carrier, it manages a fleet of 103 aircraft, with extra 267 airplanes in order, operating in 42 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.