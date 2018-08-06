Airways Magazine

Wizz Air Announces Europe Network Expansion

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Wizz Air Announces Europe Network Expansion

Wizz Air Announces Europe Network Expansion
August 06
16:12 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has unveiled today a further expansion of its flight network across Europe with 11 new routes, which will take place in late October 2018.

READ MORE: Wizz Air Continues Liverpool Expansion

Sorina Ratz, Acting Head of Corporate Communications at Wizz Air shared:

“Today we are announcing 11 new routes that will start at the end of October and will add to already more than 600 routes available to our customers.”

“We will continue to further expand our network footprint and provide truly affordable prices, as well as stimulate the local economy of the communities we serve.”

“This year we are introducing over 125 new connections supporting tourism industries and boosting business links between the countries.”

READ MORE: WizzAir Inaugurates Base In Vienna

Including today’s announcement, WIZZ is also planning to add over 125 new routes by the end of this year, and more than 700 additional weekly flights on existing services across its network, which already covers over 140 destinations across 44 countries.

READ MORE: Wizz Air Receives 100th A320 Family Aircraft

Wizz Air New Routes Schedule 

RouteOperating DaysLaunchFares From*
Vienna – WarsawDailyOctober 28, 201819.99 EUR / 89 PLN
Gdansk – KharkivWednesday, SundayOctober 28, 20189.99 EUR / 39 PLN / 299 UAH
Wroclaw – KharkivWednesday, SundayOctober 28, 20189.99 EUR / 39 PLN / 299 UAH
Lviv – VilniusMonday, FridayOctober 29, 201814.99 EUR / UAH 459
Lviv – BratislavaTuesday, Thursday, SaturdayOctober 30, 201814.99 EUR / UAH 459
Pristina – MulhouseTuesday, Thursday, SaturdayNovember 20, 201819.99 EUR
Pristina – Munich MemmingenTuesday, Thursday, SaturdayOctober 30, 201819.99 EUR
Pristina – DortmundTuesday, Thursday, SaturdayDecember 15, 201819.99 EUR
Tirana – DortmundTuesday, Saturday (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday in winter peak)October 30, 201819.99 EUR
Budapest – Doncaster/SheffieldMonday, Wednesday, FridayOctober 29, 201816.99 EUR /6090 HUF /17.99 GBP
Craiova – CharleroiTuesday, SaturdayDecember 15, 201814.99 EUR / 69 RON
* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

Although Wizz Air is not the Hungarian flag carrier, it manages a fleet of 103 aircraft, with extra 267 airplanes in order, operating in 42 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Comments
144
Tags
EuropeExpansionFeaturedNetworkWizz Air

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.