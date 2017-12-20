Wizz Air to Launch Three New Routes from London Luton

MIAMI – The low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced three new routes to be launched in Spring 2018.

The Hungarian airline will fly to Athens in Greece, Keflavik in Iceland, and Bari in Italy from London Luton Airport (LTN) as part of the carrier’s expansion plans.

According to Wizz Air CEO, József Váradi, 2017 has been a “milestone year” for the carrier at Luton. They are searching fthe establishment of Wizz Air UK and the increase of its fleet, from one to seven, at LTN in 2018.

“The new routes announced today expand our network from London Luton to 45 routes to 22 countries. We look forward to welcoming ever more passengers onboard one of Europe’s youngest fleets in 2018,” Váradi added.

Additionally, the carrier will also increase frequency of Cyprus service to 10 flights per week.

Last month, the low-cost carrier also unveiled five new routes to Cyprus, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, and Albania.

Wizz Air has carried more than 5.56 million passengers the past 12 months, an increase of 11% compared to the previous period. In 2018, it will offer more than 7.4 million seats on sale on 45 routes to 22 countries from LTN, representing 23% growth year on year.

The airline owned by Indigo Partners operates an all-Airbus fleet of 87 aircraft: 64 A320-200 and 23 A321-200. It also has remaining orders for 282 airliners: 8 A320-200, 72 A320neo, 18 A321-200 and 184 A321neo.