MIAMI – After FlyDubai (FZ) on November 26, 2020, Etihad (EY) on April 6, and Gulf Air (GF) starting on June 3, it is now Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W), the new UAE carrier, which is to continue setting up flight services between the UAE and Israel.

As already announced by a press release issued on April 6, 5W has performed its first Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) run on April 18 taking advantage from the fact that Israel is now part of the “Green List”, meaning that travelers are not subjected to restrictions when arriving at AUH.

The services between the city pairs will strengthen the possibility of travel between the two countries and permit better opportunities for travelers. The new flight will be operated on a three times service per week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday during the month of April, and is set to become a daily flight from May onward

New opportunities on the horizon! From now on you can travel from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi without needing to quarantine upon landing, so grab the chance and book with WIZZ! 👉 https://t.co/AeMNWOJWFF pic.twitter.com/aHvsV9fVtr — Wizz Air (@wizzair) April 10, 2021

Comment fro 5W CEO

Kees Van Schaick, 5W CEO, commented on the new service by saying “In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.”

Schaick added that the connection “help to diversify the local economy while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travelers.”