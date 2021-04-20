MIAMI – After FlyDubai (FZ) on November 26, 2020, Etihad (EY) on April 6, and Gulf Air (GF) starting on June 3, it is now Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W), the new UAE carrier, which is to continue setting up flight services between the UAE and Israel.
As already announced by a press release issued on April 6, 5W has performed its first Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) run on April 18 taking advantage from the fact that Israel is now part of the “Green List”, meaning that travelers are not subjected to restrictions when arriving at AUH.
The services between the city pairs will strengthen the possibility of travel between the two countries and permit better opportunities for travelers. The new flight will be operated on a three times service per week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday during the month of April, and is set to become a daily flight from May onward
Comment fro 5W CEO
Kees Van Schaick, 5W CEO, commented on the new service by saying "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I'm delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.""The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector…"
Schaick added that the connection “help to diversify the local economy while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travelers.”
Featured image: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Airbus 321Neo A6-WZD – Photo: Wizz Air Press